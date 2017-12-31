The John Schneider Orchestra w/Claire Morkin, MRS. FUN (Kim Zick & Connie Grauer) & Rip Tenor

North Shore American Legion Post 331 (Shorewood) 4121 N. Wilson Drive, Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211

Join us at the American Legion Post

 NEW YEAR’S EVE

4121 N. Wilson Drive Shorewood, WI

                9p

                         The John Schneider Orchestra

Classic songs from the 1930’s and 40’s

featuring

John Schneider

Claire Morkin

The band MRS. FUN (Kim Zick and Connie Grauer)

                        Rip Tenor

A light fare menu will be available                  

No cover

                        Suggested donation: $15.00

Info
View Map
Live Music/Performance
