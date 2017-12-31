The John Schneider Orchestra w/Claire Morkin, MRS. FUN (Kim Zick & Connie Grauer) & Rip Tenor
North Shore American Legion Post 331 (Shorewood) 4121 N. Wilson Drive, Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Join us at the American Legion Post
NEW YEAR’S EVE
4121 N. Wilson Drive Shorewood, WI
9p
The John Schneider Orchestra
Classic songs from the 1930’s and 40’s
featuring
John Schneider
Claire Morkin
The band MRS. FUN (Kim Zick and Connie Grauer)
Rip Tenor
A light fare menu will be available
No cover
Suggested donation: $15.00
Info
North Shore American Legion Post 331 (Shorewood) 4121 N. Wilson Drive, Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Live Music/Performance