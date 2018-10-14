On Sunday, October 14, at 7 p.m., folk legends The Kingston Trio will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

Legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio are still going strong. Now comprised of Josh Reynolds (son of founding member Nick Reynolds), Mike Marvin, and Tim Gorelangton, The Kingston Trio captures the magic of the 1950s folk craze with their energy, humor, and crowd-charming musical repertoire, performing many of the trio’s best-loved songs.

The recipients of the 2011 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, The Kingston Trio became one of the most prominent faces of the mid-century folk boom with the release of their hit single “Tom Dooley” (which sold over three million copies) as well as songs like “Greenback Dollar,” “Scotch and Soda,” and “The M.T.A. Song.”

American Songwriter wrote that The Kingston Trio “[reminds] us of what we thought we were once upon a time and maybe, what we should aspire to be again.”

The Kingston Trio’s performance is made possible with support from headlining sponsor

Main Street Market, major sponsors The Doerr Family and Door County Medical Center, and supporting sponsor The Cordon Family Foundation.

The Kingston Trio will perform at DCA at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 14. Tickets for the concert range from $35 to $58. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.