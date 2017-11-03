Lake Country Antiques & Art Show will be held on November 3rd, 4th and 5th, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Rd, Waukesha, Wi. The show hours are Friday, November 3rd from 5 PM to 9 PM, Saturday, November 4th from 10 AM to 5 PM and Sunday, November 5th from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Show customers can expect to find one of a kind antiques, art & vintage items from the 18th century thru modernism. 60 dealers from across the country will feature 18th, 19th & 20th century country, formal, industrial & modernist furniture, folk art, oriental rugs, jewelry, stoneware, advertising, and sporting items and lots of paintings.

Harold Cole – Bettina Krainin Antiques will feature a collection of five paintings and related materials by the farm painter Alfred Montgomery. The collection was purchased from the great-great grandson of the original owner who purchased the art directly from Montgomery.

A special exhibition and sale of his ‘art Assemblages’ will be presented by Wisconsin artist Gary John Gresl. Gary will be available Friday evening and Saturday morning to sign copies his new book “Palimpsets & Middens”.

There will be a cash bar for the Friday evening opening and catered food available throughout the show.

The Lake Country Antiques & Art Show is presented by the Antiques Center at Wales, Ron & Debby Christman, promoters.

For info: 262-968-4913, www.AntiquesCenterAtWales.com