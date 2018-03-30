The Last Revel w/Chicago Farmer

Google Calendar - The Last Revel w/Chicago Farmer - 2018-03-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Last Revel w/Chicago Farmer - 2018-03-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Last Revel w/Chicago Farmer - 2018-03-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Last Revel w/Chicago Farmer - 2018-03-30 20:00:00

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

From the budding music scene of the Upper Midwest comes the cutting edge Front Porch Americana soundscapes of The Last Revel. This powerfully talented trio of multi-instrumentalists from Minneapolis, Minnesota so naturally blends the genres of folk, rockabilly, old time string-band and rock to create a sound that is as equally original as it is timeless.

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - The Last Revel w/Chicago Farmer - 2018-03-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Last Revel w/Chicago Farmer - 2018-03-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Last Revel w/Chicago Farmer - 2018-03-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Last Revel w/Chicago Farmer - 2018-03-30 20:00:00