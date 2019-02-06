The Lettermen began in lettered sweaters in 1961 with their first hit single “The Way You Look Tonight”… the sweaters may be gone, but the original sound of The Lettermen lives on. With over 100 million in record sales, 9 Gold Albums plus 6 Grammy nominations and 20 chart hits, The Lettermen are still going strong. This special Valentines show will feature all of your favorite hits, such as “When I Fall In Love”, Shangri-la, “Going Out Of My Head”, “Hurt So Band”, “Traces/Memories” along with many more! Their beautiful harmony truly is timeless.