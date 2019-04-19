Broadway/TV star Adam Trent is bringing his signature brand of magic and illusion to the Pabst Theater in a high-tech stage spectacle. Produced by the creative team behind The Illusionists, the world’s best-selling touring magic show, THE MAGIC OF ADAM TRENT (AdamTrent.com) is an immersive entertainment extravaganza of magic, comedy and music designed to entertain the entire family. Showcasing his “futuristic” brand of magic, Trent has mesmerized live audiences around the globe, in person and as a featured guest on America’s Got Talent, The Today Show, Ellen, Rachael Ray Show and Disney Channel among countless other TV appearances. The 32-year-old also stars in his own 10-episode TV series ‘The Road Trick’ on NETFLIX.