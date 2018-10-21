The Master Singers of Milwaukee presents 1918: A Musical Tribute

Saturday, October 20, 2018, 7:30 p.m.

North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, WI

Sunday, October 21, 2018, 4:00 p.m.

St. John's Lutheran Church, 20275 Davidson Rd., Brookfield, WI

Tickets: $20 Adults, $18 Seniors (55+), $10 Students w/ID

The Master Singers of Milwaukee, under the direction of Artistic Director Dr. Eduardo Garcia-Novelli, will launch its 46th season with 1918: A Musical Tribute .

The world was a different place 100 years ago. Armistice 1918 by composer Craig Carnahan celebrated the end of WWI, and the Spanish Flu had infected 1/3 of the world's population, killing millions. The women's suffrage movement was close to victory, but women still could not vote. Fashion was loosening up a bit, as was music, with most popular musical recordings of the time being jazz. The musical selections for 1918: A Musical Tribute were chosen for their important connection to the year 1918. This is the year that experienced the birth of well-known composer Leonard Bernstein, and the deaths of composers Clause Debussy and Lili Boulanger. It was in the year 1918 that HH Parry wrote his best known piece, Jerusalem. Step back in time with the Master Singers of Milwaukee as we reflect on the hopes, dreams, and realities of life in the previous century.

Performances will be held on Saturday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the North Shore

Congregational Church, 7330 N Santa Monica Blvd in Fox Point, and Sunday, October 21 at 4:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 20275 Davidson Rd. in Brookfield. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors (55+), $10 for Students (18+). Children under 18 are free.

The Master Singers of Milwaukee is an adult mixed-voice choral ensemble composed of

talented vocal musicians from the greater Milwaukee area. Its depth of range and power comes from singers with extensive musical backgrounds ranging from international vocal soloists singing throughout America, Europe and Japan, to church and school choral directors, high-quality students from area schools and serious amateur musicians. The Master Singers of Milwaukee celebrates a passion for vocal artistry by exploring the dimensions of choral music that engage, uplift and rejuvenate the human spirit through extraordinary choral music and exceptional performances.

Founded in 1972 by Marlys Greinke, Master Singers of Milwaukee is in its forty-sixth continuous season. Conductor and music director, Dr. Eduardo Garcia-Novelli, enlivens the ensemble with his rich and detailed background of musical knowledge, understanding, and a "spirit of life" in presenting varied, interesting and challenging programs. For more information, contact MSM: 888-744-2226 or email Artistic Committee Chair Martha Stoner at marthastoner@att.net and visit us on the web at www.mastersingersofmilwaukee.org