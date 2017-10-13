The Mike Benign Compulsion w/Twin Brother

Over the years, we've heard it all. Every conceivable reason why people weren't able to attend an awesome rock show that included The Mike Benign Compulsion. These reasons have included:

It's past my bed time.

It's too expensive.

There's no parking.

Terry Hackbarth isn't playing.

Your singer can't sing.

Okay, that last one is pretty hard to argue with.

But you know what? It's time to stuff the rest of your excuses in a sack, my friends. Because come Friday, October 13th, Red Dot in Wauwatosa will, Red Dot in Wauwatosa will rock you.

Past your bed time? The show starts 8 pm-ish on a Friday night. And it will likely end at the point when some rock shows are just getting started.

Too expensive? Nope. $5 for two stellar bands.