The Milwaukee Concert Band midwinter concert “Travels on the Spice Road,”

Milwaukee Concert Band announces its midwinter concert entitled “Travels on the Spice Road,” a musical showcase that highlights the far-eastern roots of modern music. Enjoy selections such as The Mikado, In a Chinese Temple Garden, Juba Dance and Medley from Miss Saigon.

Admission is free ~ donations welcome and appreciated!

The concert will take place at 2:00pm Sunday March, 3 at the Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave. Oak Creek WI 53154.

For additional information visit: www.milwaukeeconcertband.weebly.com

Follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/MilwConcertBand/