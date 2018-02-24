The Milwaukee Stand-down for Homeless Veterans is this Friday, February 24, 2018, 7am-3pm, at the Richards Street Armory, 4108 N. Richards Street.

A collaboration of non-profit Milwaukee Stand Down Inc and Zablocki VA Medical Center, along with a host of supportive agencies, including the Milwaukee County Veterans Service Office, the event provides homeless and at-risk veterans with hot meals, clothing, dental/vision screenings and grants, employment assistance, and other services.

The Stand-down has been held twice annually in Milwaukee since 1992.

Milwaukee Stand Down Inc. welcomes financial donations as well as new winter clothing and personal care items for distribution to the veterans. Contact Kathy Hawkins at 414.288.5500.