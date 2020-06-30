The Milwaukee to Madison March
Milwaukee City Hall 200 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Young people from across Wisconsin are walking 65 miles from Milwaukee to Madison to demand elected officials address the racism epidemic in our state and country.
Wisconsin is the most segregated state in the country. Yet, our elected leaders, from Governor Evers to State Representative Robin Vos, are not supporting the Black community. We have had enough.
