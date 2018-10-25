The Moth StorySLAM: DISGUISES

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

DISGUISES: Prepare a five-minute story about your undercover self, about obscuring the real you- with a fake mustache, a nurse’s uniform, a cloak, a girdle or a giant hotdog costume. Mental disguises, like the Ph.D. you earned to appease your mother; or the “sensitive guy” persona you put on to get with the ladies. Undercover cops and chameleons. Pranks and mistaken identities. Wolves gussied up like lambs and lambs tarting-it-up to pass as mutton. The Trojan Horse, The Mighty Oz and now you!  

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
