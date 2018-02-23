The Moth StorySLAM: Love Hurts
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
LOVE HURTS: Prepare a five-minute tale about a love that made you go OUCH. The agony of deferred love! The misery of good love, gone bad! The anguish of one-way love! Bring stories of your heart, kicked to the curb by the people or places or things you love…or used to love. Love that “Hurts So Good” also welcome.
