The Music Mosaics Concert Woodwinds of Change is on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 7:30pm inLight Recital Hall. The UW -Whitewater Department of Music presents the Music Mosaics Concert Series featuring the Whitewater Woodwind Trio. The concert entitled Woodwinds of Change features Cristina Ballatori, flute, Christian Ellenwood, clarinet and Matthew Sintchak, saxophone. The Whitewater Woodwind trio will be performing a wide variety of works including a premiere of a new work by our very own Christian Ellenwood. All proceeds from Music Mosaics concerts benefit UW-Whitewater music student scholarships.

Tickets are $12 general public/$10 Over 65/$5.50 under 18 and UW-W students