The Music of Hank Mobley

Tenor saxophonist Hank Mobley recorded with Blue Note Records for a decade-and-a-half during the label’s golden era. Often ranked just a notch below John Coltrane and Sonny Rollins, Mobley recorded more than 30 albums as a leader, and his sound was featured in Horace Silver’s, Art Blakey’s and Miles Davis’ bands. In their 16th season of residency at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music (WCM), adding new tenor saxophonist Jonathan Greenstein, We Six interpret Mobley’s hard-bop sounds, featuring selections from the albums Soul Station and Workout. At the WCM Feb. 7 and 8. For tickets, visit wcmusic.org.