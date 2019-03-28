The Musical Box: A Genesis Extravaganza
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A GENESIS EXTRAVAGANZA an unprecedented musical feast of 1970-77 favorites and rarities
In an all out performance of live visual signature stunts, a museum-worthy array of vintage instruments and a dizzying pace of iconic tracks and stage rarities, THE MUSICAL BOX indulges for the 1st time in its 25 year existence in an intense trip into the world of early GENESIS.
Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance