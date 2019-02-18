The Notebook of Trigorin ~ Play Reading with the Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Emerging Professional Residents

MONDAY, February 18th | 7 pm

The Notebook of Trigorin Play Reading

Join Ten Chimneys Foundation as we welcome the Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Emerging Professional Residents for a book-in-hand reading of The Notebook of Trigorin, written by Tennessee Williams and adapted from Anton Chekov's The Seagull. The Lunts starred in The Seagull in 1938, mentoring a young Uta Hagen who starred as Nina.

About The Notebook of Trigorin

In 1980, while Writer in Residence at the University of British Columbia, Tennessee Williams was invited by the Vancouver Playhouse to write a new play to be produced there. He confessed his desire to adapt one of Chekov's works, The Seagull. The October 1981 production was confirmed before a single word was written. A 1996 production by the Cincinnati Playhouse starred Lynn Redgrave as Madame Arkadina, the same role played by Lynn Fontanne in The Seagull. It has been produced at a number of theaters in the years since.

The play is sad comedy of longing and frustration, both romantic and artistic. Young playwright, Constantine, premieres his new play at his uncle's lakeside estate before family, friends and Nina, the young actress that he has deep feelings for. Constantine's mother, the famous actress Madame Arkadina (and a Prima Donna), not one to suppress her true feelings for her son's contribution to the theatre, lets everyone know that she abhors it. Constantine sulks over his life, his art and continues to dote on Nina even though she only has eyes for Arkadina's companion, the established writer, Trigorin. Scorn and jealousy get the better of Constantine as Trigorin becomes more and more the object of affection for both Nina and Arkadina. The lives of these individuals as well as others in this tight knit ensemble soon find their dreams, infidelities and their self- deceptions revealed.

Monday, February 18th at 7 pm

$20

Reservations: (262) 968-4110

About Play Readings at Ten Chimneys

Mentoring the next generation of artists was a role the Lunts valued, and continues to be a cornerstone of the programs Ten Chimneys Foundation nurtures, including our longstanding collaboration with the Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Emerging Professional Residents Program as we present Play Readings at Ten Chimneys. We invite guests to join us in our beautiful Lunt-Fontanne Program Center as these contemporary protégés offer book-in-hand readings of the celebrated plays from the Lunts' era.

