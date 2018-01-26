The Open Road: Photography and the American Road Trip

The Open Road is the first exhibition to consider the American photographic road trip—one of the most distinct, important, and appealing themes of the medium—as a genre in and of itself. The exhibition presents the stories of eighteen photographers, for whom the American road was a muse. Shown in chronological order, from the 1950s to today, the photographs featured represent the idea of the open road, the evolution of American car culture, and the artists’ explorations of place, time, and self.