The Pedrito Martinez Group

Friday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Cuban born group leader, Pedro Pablo “Pedrito” Martinez’s, career as a leader began in 2005 with the formation in NYC of The Pedrito Martinez Group. The Pedrito Martinez Group has its roots planted firmly in the Afro-Cuban rumba tradition and in the Batá rhythms and vocal chants of the music of Yoruba and Santeria. The group has developed into an extraordinarily tight and musically creative unit. Their Grammy-nominated first album was released October, 2013 and was chosen among NPR’s Favorite Albums of 2013.

Student Matinee: Thursday, March 28 & Friday, March 29 at 10:30 a.m.

