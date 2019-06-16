The Plum Creek String Band w/Craig Siemsen, Dave Fox & Brett Kemnitz (2pm)

Sugar Maple proudly presents

The Plum Creek String Band

~ three soloists, one great sound! ~

feat. Craig Siemsen, Dave Fox, and Brett Kemnitz

When: Sunday, June 16, 2019

Where: Sugar Maple

441 E. Lincoln Ave,

Milwaukee WI,

Time: 2:00 PM

Admission: $10

Contact: Craig Siemsen

www.craigtunes.com

craig@craigtunes.com

414-491-3980

The Plum Creek String Band will perform an afternoon of old-timey music featuring guitar, fiddle, washboard, and double bass at Milwaukee’s Sugar Maple on Sunday, Sunday, June 16, 2019, starting at 2pm. All soloists and friends, The Plum Creek String Band gives these acoustic musicians a chance to explore the playful genre of acoustic old-timey and bluegrass music. Featuring the best in string band, roots, Americana, originals and just good old songs, for an afternoon that promises to be high octane fun!

Join us for hot picking, fiddle sawing, double bass thumping, washboard scratchin’, foot stomping good old music with the coolest crowd in town!