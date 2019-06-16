The Plum Creek String Band w/Craig Siemsen, Dave Fox & Brett Kemnitz (2pm)
Sugar Maple 441 E. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Sugar Maple proudly presents
The Plum Creek String Band
~ three soloists, one great sound! ~
feat. Craig Siemsen, Dave Fox, and Brett Kemnitz
When: Sunday, June 16, 2019
Where: Sugar Maple
441 E. Lincoln Ave,
Milwaukee WI,
Time: 2:00 PM
Admission: $10
Contact: Craig Siemsen
414-491-3980
The Plum Creek String Band will perform an afternoon of old-timey music featuring guitar, fiddle, washboard, and double bass at Milwaukee’s Sugar Maple on Sunday, Sunday, June 16, 2019, starting at 2pm. All soloists and friends, The Plum Creek String Band gives these acoustic musicians a chance to explore the playful genre of acoustic old-timey and bluegrass music. Featuring the best in string band, roots, Americana, originals and just good old songs, for an afternoon that promises to be high octane fun!
Join us for hot picking, fiddle sawing, double bass thumping, washboard scratchin’, foot stomping good old music with the coolest crowd in town!