The Original Moms’ Night Out is back and better than ever in 2019! Join comedians Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee for The Pump and Dump Show, a hilarious and unique escape for all moms, as seen on Today, People and Parents Magazine.

Treat yourself and your #BREEDER friends to a cathartic evening of all-original music, comedy and games, guaranteed to make you laugh your c-section scar open. It’s rough out there in the Momosphere – you’ve earned a night out, for once!

What The Pump and Dump Show’s #BandOfMothers are saying on social:

“The Pump and Dump Show is basically the best thing you can do for yourself as a mom. It’s therapy and wine and laughs and a lifeline all rolled into one.”

“Saw your show last night and I have to say it changed my life. You moms are amazing and the deeper message your share is bigger than amazing. Thank you so much!”

“A much needed night out with my girls and a much needed reminder that solidarity is key to surviving motherhood. You are hilarious!”

“A mom from the audience got up and said it’s been a year and a half since she had a night out. That’s when I fell in love with The Pump and Dump girls who gave that mom a reason to get out and laugh her face off because we all need that. I loved that they were using humor to bring so many women together… They are legit.”