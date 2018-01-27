The Rat Pack is Back
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Relive the days of the Rat Pack with Las Vegas’ most famous Entertainers and their live big band as they appeared live in the Sands Hotel Copa Room. The only Vegas based show with national touring companies and an award from the “Congress of the United States”. Now in its eighteenth smash year with over 6000 performances in over 40 states, 4 foreign countries and over two million tickets sold.
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
