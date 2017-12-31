The Record Company w/Field Report

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

They are the Record Company… And they play Rock and Roll!!!

Live on New Year’s Eve at the Riverside Theater – The Record Company and special guests Field Report. Tickets are $29.50

Midnight countdown. Balloon drop. And there’s more… super special hotel packages available at Hilton Milwaukee… visit Pabst Theater dot org for details.

Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Live Music/Performance
