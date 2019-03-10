The Revivalists w/Rayland Baxter
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Marked by songwriting that is both intensely personal and also an escape, The Revivalists are a band brimming with sonic complexity, celebration, and catharsis. Sometimes raising more questions than answers, their music is a reflection of the up-and-down journey of life that we’re all on together. The band comes to The Riverside Theater with a newfound depth and ambition that has brought their songcraft to a whole new level.
Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance