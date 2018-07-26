The Right Now (6pm)

5 – 9 pm

Happy Hour at 5pm

Music starts at 6pm

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 31 through August 30th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

The Right Now’s pop-meets-soul sound is more than a vehicle for Stefanie Berecz’s captivating voice. The celebration of thoughtful, catchy songwriting and intricate arrangements evokes a subtle sophistication in the tradition of Quincy Jones’ 70s and 80s masterpieces. Since 2009 the band has toured much of the United States and released two acclaimed albums, racking up placements in television, national commercials, and the multi-million-selling video game Watch Dogs. The Right Now’s Chicago roots permeate their music and performances: breezy horn lines sit atop soul grooves old and new, all while Berecz elevates one audience after another with her “classic yet contemporary voice” (Philadelphia Inquirer).