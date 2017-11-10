Opening Reception for The Shape of Things to Come: New work by Karin Haas, Harvey Opgenorth, Keith Nelson

Opening reception November 10th, 6-9 pm

Milwaukee natives and MIAD alumni, Karin Haas (NYC), Harvey Opgenorth (LA) and Keith Nelson (MKE) will have new work on display at Milwaukee’s newest gallery, galerie Kenilworth. (More information on page two.) Organized by Jessica Steeber (formerly of the Armoury Gallery and Fine Line Magazine), the exhibition checks in on three Milwaukee artists, each building formative reputations in their parts of the country.

Pastels, paintings and assemblages start a dialogue about shape, color and texture; an obvious abstract quality connects their work, but belittles a deeper questioning of perception - and perhaps further - how perception forms the lens to all of our relationships. Balance, too, is questioned both literally and figuratively, and encourages the viewer reconsider their assumptions on the topic.