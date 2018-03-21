The Sound of Water - An Exploration of Music and Water with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Kick off the 2018 water series with a unique exploration of sound and water. Join us for rotating performance sessions from Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra musicians for a musical experience complemented by short “lessons” on how music relates to water in the ecosystem. Move around the Center at your own pace, enjoying beverages, beautiful music and even an instrument petting zoo—all while learning more about the ever elusive, present and underappreciated resource of water.

Date and Time

Wednesday, March 21st 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 4149648505

Price

For everyone | $5 (Nonmembers $10)