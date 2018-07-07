The South Shore Yacht Club presents "A Day at the Lake" to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters

The South Shore Yacht Club (SSYC) is eager to invite the general public to

attend a fun event and benefit on July 7, 2018.

This free event: A Day at the Lake benefits Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Starting at 8:00

a.m., activities include breakfast, a super nautical flea market, US Cost Guard Auxiliary

safety tips and vessel inspections, lunch, a wine pull, beer tasting, a Silent Auction and

an all-American picnic on the grounds. Breakfast and Lunch are available at a

nominal cost. Reservations are required for the All American picnic at $25.00 per

person for adults and $10:00 for children. Call 414-481-2331 by July 5 to sign up. The

event will conclude with music under the Canvas Cove tent from 7:30 – 11:30 PM.

There will also be a Chairs by the Lake auction of high quality, hand painted

Adirondack chairs. The Chairs by the Lake auction will be held from 4:00 – 5:30 pm.

Proceeds from the Silent and Chair Auction event sponsor SSYC’s Kids on the Lake day later in the summer – wherein over 100 girls and boys can participate in boat

rides and a picnic lunch.

According to George Graubner, Vice Commodore and chairman of the

committee sponsoring this event: “South Shore Yacht Club in Bay View is a hidden gem

on Lake Michigan, and we hope to attract folks from the greater Milwaukee area and

beyond to attend our open house on July 7, 2018. All are welcome to participate in

the day to have fun, learn more about SSYC, about boating and helping Big

Brothers/Big Sisters.”

“We sincerely hope to fill the grounds with visitors who may have never been

here before.” Graubner continued.

“The money we raise through our Silent & Chair Auctions will enable more

access to young people, hopefully providing knowledge about boating safety and

enjoyment for our next generation and beyond,” concluded Graubner.

Background:

South Shore Yacht Club is over 100 years old with a mix of power and sailboats.

And, you don’t need to be a boater to become a member. We make it easy ...

People can “try SSYC,” thru our trial membership program. For more information about

SSYC go to: www.ssyc.org. or call the SSYC office 414-481-2331.

#