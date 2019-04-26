The Story of America's Black Holocaust Museum

America’s Black Holocaust Museum was founded in 1984 in a Milwaukee storefront by James Cameron, the only known survivor of a lynching. Cameron spoke daily with most visitors about his survival experience, making for a special encounter with living history. His 2006 death—combined with the country’s economic downturn at that time—forced the museum to give up its building in 2008. Last fall, however, it reopened as part of the Historic Garfield Redevelopment Project. Hear the full story at this event.