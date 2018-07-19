The Trip to Bountiful
Lapham Peak State Park W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield, Wisconsin 53108
SummerStage of Delafield presents the second play of its 2018
season: Horton Foote’s classic drama
The Trip to Bountiful
. Performances run Thursdays through
Saturdays from July 19 to August 4 at 7:30 pm.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors/students, and $10 for youth (12 & under). All tickets are $10 for
the Value Date performances on July 19 and August 2. Tickets can be purchased at
summerstageofdelafield.org
at the box office (412 Genesee Street), or at the SummerStage venue one
hour prior to the performance.
SummerStage seating is a hillside lawn surrounding the stage. Bringing lawn chairs and blankets is
recommended. Lawn chairs are also available for rent. Food and beverage carry-ins are welcome.
Admission into the Kettle Moraine State Forest - Lapham Peak Unit, W329 N846 Highway C, requires an
annual state park sticker or a special $5 parking pass for SummerStage events