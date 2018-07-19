SummerStage of Delafield presents the second play of its 2018

season: Horton Foote’s classic drama

​

The Trip to Bountiful

​

. Performances run Thursdays through

Saturdays from July 19 to August 4 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors/students, and $10 for youth (12 & under). All tickets are $10 for

the Value Date performances on July 19 and August 2. Tickets can be purchased at

summerstageofdelafield.org

at the box office (412 Genesee Street), or at the SummerStage venue one

hour prior to the performance.

SummerStage seating is a hillside lawn surrounding the stage. Bringing lawn chairs and blankets is

recommended. Lawn chairs are also available for rent. Food and beverage carry-ins are welcome.

Admission into the Kettle Moraine State Forest - Lapham Peak Unit, W329 N846 Highway C, requires an

annual state park sticker or a special $5 parking pass for SummerStage events