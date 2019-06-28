The Try Guys: Legends of the Internet

The Try Guys proudly present their first nationwide tour, Legends Of The Internet: a thrilling evening of comedy, spectacle, and friendship. Keith, Ned, Zach, and Eugene will bring their iconic brand of “trying everything and anything” to life on stage like you’ve never seen them before – unedited and unfiltered. All the hilarious viral content you love transforms into an unprecedented performance where each city will experience a completely unique, interactive show. You can finally meet the guys and try along with them, up close and personal, and become a Legend of the Internet, too.