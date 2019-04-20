The Underwater Bubble Show (2pm)

Inspired by childhood standards like Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan, B – The Underwater Bubble Show is a modern fairy tale with one major twist. The show follows Mr. B, a creature of modern habits who discovers a little aquarium that appears like magic inside his briefcase and gradually becomes enchanted by the wondrous underwater world of Bubblelandia, which is full of seahorses, dragon fish, starfish, mermaids and other creatures. Taking cues from Cirque du Soleil, the visually spectacular incorporates the latest in stage technology.