John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
THE UNEXPECTED MAN
John Michael Kohler Arts Center
Thurs. & Fri., Dec, 7 & 8, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs. & Fri., Dec. 14 & 15, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 9 & 16, 2:00 p.m.
By Yasmina Reza
Translated by Christopher Hampton
Directed by Laura Gordon
Featuring Sarah Day and Brian Mani
First produced at American Players Theatre
Two strangers on a train: one a famous author, the other a great admirer of his. Does she have the courage to bring his latest book out of her bag and read it? Better yet, will she have the nerve to speak to him? In searching monologues, author and admirer reveal the rich unpredictability of their inner lives, and a journey that began simply as a trip from Paris to Frankfort becomes an adventure of the mind.
$29 ($25 member)