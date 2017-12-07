The Unexpected Man

John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081

THE UNEXPECTED MAN

John Michael Kohler Arts Center

Thurs. & Fri., Dec, 7 & 8, 7:30 p.m.

Thurs. & Fri., Dec. 14 & 15, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 9 & 16, 2:00 p.m.

By Yasmina Reza

Translated by Christopher Hampton

Directed by Laura Gordon

Featuring Sarah Day and Brian Mani

First produced at American Players Theatre

Two strangers on a train: one a famous author, the other a great admirer of his. Does she have the courage to bring his latest book out of her bag and read it? Better yet, will she have the nerve to speak to him? In searching monologues, author and admirer reveal the rich unpredictability of their inner lives, and a journey that began simply as a trip from Paris to Frankfort becomes an adventure of the mind.

$29 ($25 member)

John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
