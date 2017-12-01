The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theatre Arts Department presents “Angels in America.” The play will be held in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Art & Humanities in the Black Box Theatre. Below you will find a list of dates and times of the performance.

Performance Days

Fri, 12/1, at 7:00 pm

Sat, 12/2 at 7:00 pm

Sun, 12/3, at 2:00 pm

Thur, 12/7, at 7:00 pm

Fri, 12/8, at 7:00 pm

Sat, 12/9, at 7:00 pm

Written by Tony Kushner and directed by Lisa Kornetsky, it is 1985 and everything in our world is changing: the cold war is ending, the ozone layer is melting, and New Yorkers are learning how to survive a plague. Amid this chaos, seemingly disparate characters are brought together by their moral choices and evasions. Sexuality, religion, politics, and mental health collide at the beginning of the AIDS crisis in one of the most celebrated plays of the 20th century. Sponsored by Kenosha News. Runtime: 2 hour and 45 minutes | there is one 15-minute intermission

TICKETS

General Admission: $18

Seniors/Faculty & Staff: $14

Students: $10

To purchase your tickets, you can call the UW-Parkside Box Office: 262.595.2564, email your ticket request to the Box Office staff at boxoffice@uwp.edu, or visit the Box Office near the main theater entrance in the Rita.

Discounts tickets for groups of 20 or more available. Call UW-Parkside’s Box Office, for details and to purchase.