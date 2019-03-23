The Varsity Vocals International Championship of A Cappella is the only international tournament that showcases the art of student a cappella singing. Our programs include both The Varsity Vocals International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) and The Varsity Vocals International Championship of High School A Cappella (ICHSA), and both are dedicated to providing top-notch a cappella groups with valuable feedback from our highly qualified judges. Our young vocalists also have the opportunity to showcase their talent to an international audience and develop relationships with each other, cultivating the art of a cappella singing and a lifelong love of music.