Rapidly becoming the high energy, youthful Americana / Bluegrass / Roots band of choice for many top festival and venue buyers, The Way Down Wanderers have wracked up an impressive number of accolades. The Illinois-5-piece was named Chicago’s Best Emerging Artist in 2014, a finalist in the International Song Writing Competition in both 2015 & 2016 and was included on Songpickr’s Best Songs Spotify Playlist that same year — all before any of its members were old enough to rent a car.

With youthful exuberance and a lively stage show that highlights their impressive song craft and high energy blend of percussion, mandolin, guitar, bass, banjo and fiddle, fans are not just singing along to one tune….they are singing along to all of them!