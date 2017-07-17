"The Way It Is" Rocker Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers at DCA

Event time: 8pm

On Monday, July 24, at 8 p.m., iconoclastic rocker Bruce Hornsby and his band The Noisemakers will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

Bruce Hornsby’s work displays a creative individualism that’s been a constant in the artist’s two-and-a-half decade recording career. His commercial stock soared early on, when “The Way It Is”—the title track of his 1986 debut album—became one of the most popular songs on American radio.

Despite his early mainstream successes, Hornsby has pursued a personal, idiosyncratic musical path, focusing on projects that spark his creative interest, including collaborations with the Grateful Dead, Spike Lee, Ricky Skaggs, Don Henley, Bob Dylan, Béla Fleck, Bonnie Raitt, Pat Metheny, and Robbie Robertson. Hornsby’s dynamic live performances offer a glimpse of a restless spirit who continues to push forward into exciting new musical terrain.

Hornsby’s three Grammy wins typify the diversity of his career: Best New Artist (1986) as leader of Bruce Hornsby and the Range, Best Bluegrass Recording (1989) for a version of his old Range hit “The Valley Road” that appeared on the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Will The Circle Be Unbroken Volume Two,” and a shared award with Branford Marsalis in 1993 for Best Pop Instrumental for “Barcelona Mona,” a song written and performed for the 1992 Olympic Games.

NPR says Hornsby’s sophisticated, wide-ranging music “hits the sweet spot between joyful improv and immaculate songcraft.”

Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers’ performance is made possible with support from headlining sponsor Main Street Market, major sponsors Bob and Paula Cummings and Lori and David Nicholas, and supporting sponsors Alexander’s Restaurant, The Cordon Family Foundation, and 106.9 The Lodge.

Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24. Tickets for the concert range from $65 to $88. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org

Price: Tickets for the concert range from $65 to $88. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.