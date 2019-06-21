The Werks w/Spare Change Trio

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

The Werks transcend their funk-rock roots on their new album, ‘Magic’, while never losing their identity. Pignant songwriting and engaging improvisation come together on a record that showcases their maturation as a multidimensional group of uniquely creative musicians. A rare jewel of a record, ‘Magic’ is muse put to tape, a direct download of the creative spark.

