The Werks w/Spare Change Trio
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The Werks transcend their funk-rock roots on their new album, ‘Magic’, while never losing their identity. Pignant songwriting and engaging improvisation come together on a record that showcases their maturation as a multidimensional group of uniquely creative musicians. A rare jewel of a record, ‘Magic’ is muse put to tape, a direct download of the creative spark.
