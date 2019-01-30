The Werks
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Melodic, funk rock visionaries The Werks use the psychedelic shredding guitar and screaming organ of jam and classic rock with funk slap bass, synthesizers, and modern dance beats. Their unique, multidimensional performing style is affected and manipulated by the energy of the audience, guaranteeing that each live show will be different and memorable.
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Live Music/Performance