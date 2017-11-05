The Wisconsin Chapter of the Organ Historical Society and the Milwaukee Chapter of American Guild of Organists Host Free Recital

The Wisconsin Chapter of the Organ Historical Society and the Milwaukee Chapter of American Guild of Organists will be hosting a free recital Sunday, November 5, 3:00 PM, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1927 N. Fourth Street, Milwaukee.

The parish’s 1885 Schuelke pipe organ, one of only two mechanical-action Schuelke organs still in use, will be played by organist Sheri Masiakowski, minister of music at Greenfield Avenue Presbyterian Church and music director for the permanent diaconate formation program of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. She holds advanced degrees in organ and sacred music from Westminster Choir College, New Jersey and St. Francis de Sales Seminary, Milwaukee.

This year marks the organ’s 132nd year anniversary. The 1885 Schuelke organ is a rare treasure in that it is nearly in its original condition. The pipe work, the console, and the action are all as they were originally installed 132 years ago. Other than a minor conversion made in 1927 to an electric blower from hand-pumped bellows, the organ has been untouched.

The organ contains nearly 1450 pipes ranging from 16 feet in length to just under a half an inch. It is a rich colorful and versatile instrument capable of playing music from many different periods and countries as will be demonstrated during the recital.

For further information, 414.374.5750 or email: stfrancismil@gmail.com

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church is a Capuchin ministry and is part of the Capuchin Province of St. Joseph which is headquartered in Detroit, and serves Capuchin ministries worldwide. www.TheCapuchins.org