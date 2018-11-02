The Wisconsin Philharmonic presents Friday Flix: Classic Hollywood Cinema

Come enjoy the first-ever Friday night subscription concert of our orchestra in decades, as we celebrate the many moods of the very greatest of American film composers! Most of these scores will be presented in the original Hollywood orchestrations from the John Williams Signature Edtion. Tim Kamps, our newly-minted concertmaster, makes his solo debut in music from Schindler's List, and we'll conclude with music from Star Wars.

Tickets and info: www.wisphil.org or Call the Wisconsin Philharmonic Office at 262-547-1858