The Youth Are Here! Youth Rising Up Chalking Event

to Google Calendar - The Youth Are Here! Youth Rising Up Chalking Event - 2020-06-12 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Youth Are Here! Youth Rising Up Chalking Event - 2020-06-12 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Youth Are Here! Youth Rising Up Chalking Event - 2020-06-12 13:00:00 iCalendar - The Youth Are Here! Youth Rising Up Chalking Event - 2020-06-12 13:00:00

Milwaukee Police Department District 5 2920 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Members of the student led group, Youth Rising Up, will be hosting a chalking event in front of District 5 police department. Some chalk will be available but you are welcome to bring some to support the cause!

Student demands are as follows:

- Retraining for police officers

- End to police brutality

- Police officers charged and prosecuted the same as others

- Laws need to be more fair

- Defund anti-Black media

- “The Justice system is rigged”-unrig it!

- End to redlining

- End to school to Prison Pipeline

Info

Milwaukee Police Department District 5 2920 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Activist
to Google Calendar - The Youth Are Here! Youth Rising Up Chalking Event - 2020-06-12 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Youth Are Here! Youth Rising Up Chalking Event - 2020-06-12 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Youth Are Here! Youth Rising Up Chalking Event - 2020-06-12 13:00:00 iCalendar - The Youth Are Here! Youth Rising Up Chalking Event - 2020-06-12 13:00:00