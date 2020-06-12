The Youth Are Here! Youth Rising Up Chalking Event

Members of the student led group, Youth Rising Up, will be hosting a chalking event in front of District 5 police department. Some chalk will be available but you are welcome to bring some to support the cause!

Student demands are as follows:

- Retraining for police officers

- End to police brutality

- Police officers charged and prosecuted the same as others

- Laws need to be more fair

- Defund anti-Black media

- “The Justice system is rigged”-unrig it!

- End to redlining

- End to school to Prison Pipeline