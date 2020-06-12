The Youth Are Here! Youth Rising Up Chalking Event
Milwaukee Police Department District 5 2920 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Members of the student led group, Youth Rising Up, will be hosting a chalking event in front of District 5 police department. Some chalk will be available but you are welcome to bring some to support the cause!
Student demands are as follows:
- Retraining for police officers
- End to police brutality
- Police officers charged and prosecuted the same as others
- Laws need to be more fair
- Defund anti-Black media
- “The Justice system is rigged”-unrig it!
- End to redlining
- End to school to Prison Pipeline
Info
Activist