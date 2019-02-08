Theatre Gigante presents: Enemy of the People

THEATRE GIGANTE continues its 31st season with an original re-telling of Henrik Ibsen's 1882 classic, ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.

Based on Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, this engaging theatrical work, typical of Gigante’s hybrid style, addresses a number of challenges that remain highly relevant today, such as environmental issues vs. economic interests, policy debates, and the moral dilemmas and tensions involved in speaking truth to power.

Adapted, created, and directed by: Isabelle Kralj

Text written by: Isabelle Kralj & Mark Anderson

Music written by: Jason Powell & Frank Pahl

Lighting and set designed by: Alan Piotrowicz

Featuring: Ben Yela, David Flores, Emmitt Morgans, Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, Katie Gesell, Leslie Fitzwater, Ron Scot Fry

PERFORMANCES

February 8 — 7:30pm — post-show reception

February 9 — 7:30pm

February 10 — 2:00pm — post-show talkback

February 14 — 7:30pm — pay-what-you-can

February 15 — 7:30pm — post-show talkback

February 16 — 7:30pm

KENILWORTH 508 THEATRE: 1925 E Kenilworth Place, on Milwaukee's East Side

TICKETS: $25 General; $20 Senior; $15 Student

800-838-3006 or giganteenemy.brownpapertickets.com

For more information: www.theatregigante.org