Theatre Gigante presents: Enemy of the People
Kenilworth Square East, 508 Theatre 1925 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
THEATRE GIGANTE continues its 31st season with an original re-telling of Henrik Ibsen's 1882 classic, ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.
Based on Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, this engaging theatrical work, typical of Gigante’s hybrid style, addresses a number of challenges that remain highly relevant today, such as environmental issues vs. economic interests, policy debates, and the moral dilemmas and tensions involved in speaking truth to power.
Adapted, created, and directed by: Isabelle Kralj
Text written by: Isabelle Kralj & Mark Anderson
Music written by: Jason Powell & Frank Pahl
Lighting and set designed by: Alan Piotrowicz
Featuring: Ben Yela, David Flores, Emmitt Morgans, Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, Katie Gesell, Leslie Fitzwater, Ron Scot Fry
PERFORMANCES
February 8 — 7:30pm — post-show reception
February 9 — 7:30pm
February 10 — 2:00pm — post-show talkback
February 14 — 7:30pm — pay-what-you-can
February 15 — 7:30pm — post-show talkback
February 16 — 7:30pm
KENILWORTH 508 THEATRE: 1925 E Kenilworth Place, on Milwaukee's East Side
TICKETS: $25 General; $20 Senior; $15 Student
800-838-3006 or giganteenemy.brownpapertickets.com
For more information: www.theatregigante.org