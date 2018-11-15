Theatre Gigante presents Spalding Gray: Stories Left To Tell

Theatre Gigante’s Spalding Gray: Stories Left To Tell, Nov. 15-18 at Kenilworth 508 Theatre.

Co-conceived by Gray’s wife, Kathleen Russo, and Lucy Sexton, Spalding Gray: Stories Left To Tell interweaves his well-loved stories, unpublished letters and journal entries into a funny, poignant, and life-affirming evening of theater.

Tickets at gigantespalding.brownpapertickets.com or 800-838-3006

For more information: www.theatregigante.org

11/15/18 at 7:30pm

11/16/18 at 7:30pm

11/17/18 at 7:30pm

11/18/18 at 2:00pm