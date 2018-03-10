Theatrical Revue and Reception

Live theatre is one of the most powerful forms of communication. It connects us to one another by reminding us of the shared human experience. Join us for a theatrical revue that recognizes our heritage as a performing arts pioneer. The Carroll Players represents the first active student theatre organization in Wisconsin, founded in 1896 by professor May Nickell Rankin. Afterward, mix and mingle with the directors, cast and crew.

"Ode to Man" from Antigone

HAMLET (A Cover) Preview

Theatre Dance Medley: The Icons

Student-Directed 10-Minute Plays

Reserve your seat!

There is no charge to attend the performances. Seats can be reserved at tickets.carrollu.edu.

After Show Reception

A reception will be held in the Otteson Theatre Lobby after the performance, from 8:15–9 p.m.