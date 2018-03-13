Theo Wilson Presentation
Theo Wilson, an award-winning poet and activist, will discuss what he learned going undercover in the Alt-Right, his experience as a police brutality survivor, and what it looks like to embrace our history and move forward. His journey has been chronicled on the TED Radio Hour NPR and Washington Post, among others. Wilson will also conduct a slam poetry workshop as part of Inauguration Week events.
