Thief Wine's 10th Anniversary Party

In the summer of 2008, Phil and Aimee moved here from California to start Thief Wine, and opened our doors on July 20 in the Milwaukee Public Market. It's hard to believe it's been ten years - in some ways it seems like we've been doing this forever, and in other ways it seems like it's only yesterday, but it's been an amazing ride thus far, and we've met so many wonderful people and shared a lot of fantastic wine. Thank you all so much for your support over the years! To celebrate, we'll be having a fun and casual tasting at the Public Market on Sunday, July 22 from 4 - 6 p.m. - it'll be outside (tented, in front of our entrance on St. Paul Ave.) given the lovely time of year, with a theme of only sparkling and rosé wines (lots of each, of course), and including live music (think Jamaican steel drums) and light appetizers (plus anniversary cake, of course). We hope you can join us! Tickets are just $35 inclusive - give us a call at 414.277.7707 or stop in at either location to get yours today!