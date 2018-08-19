Thief Wine's Shorewood Summer Spectacular

This will be our fifth Summer Spectacular, and as in years past it'll be a casual walk-around tasting (at tables both inside the shop and outside in the courtyard) featuring 65+ great summer wines - crisp whites, dry rosés, sparklers, and lighter reds. Light appetizers will be provided, and live music will enhance the atmosphere. To ensure attendees have the best possible experience and prevent overcrowding, tickets are limited to 75 people. It should be a fantastic afternoon! Tickets are $50 inclusive, and include a Riedel glass for you to keep - give us a call at 414.277.7707 or stop in at either location to get yours today!