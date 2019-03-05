Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: Things I Know to be True

March 5 – 31, 2019, By Andrew Bovell, Directed by Mark Clements, Quadracci Powerhouse, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Patty and Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St. American Premiere. Bob and Fran Price have loved each other for thirty years and have built a home and raised four strong children. Set over the course of one year, this innovative and beautifully touching new play provides a unique perspective on the struggles the four adult Price children face to establish their identities and deal with personal crises. Written by critically acclaimed Australian playwright and screenwriter Andrew Bovell, Rep audiences will be the first in this country to experience this “warm play that will remind every audience member of their family.” (The UK Telegraph)

Tickets start at $30.00 and subject to change. For updated pricing and to learn about Subscriptions, Senior, student and 35 & Under discounts visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com

Schedule: Tuesdays – Thursdays 7:30pm, Fridays 8pm, Saturdays 4pm/8pm, Sundays 2pm/7pm**Please check website for up to date info as date/time are subject to change.