Thrive Outside the Gallery Box

1 Day, Wednesday, March 14

6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Fee: $15.00

Member Fee: $10.00

Julie and Dan will discuss how they work outside the traditional gallery system exploring non-traditional ways of creating, promoting, networking, and selling art while participating in community building in their Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago.

Julie Sulzen has been a professional artist for over 25 years. She graduated in 1991 from the American Academy of Art and then earned a BA from Concordia University Chicago graduating summa cum laude with an Art major and double minors in Sociology and Women & Gender Studies. She also studied privately for several years under the late portrait artist Grace Cole. Julie focuses on the American landscape with an emphasis on her hometown Chicago. Her work can be found in national and international private collections as well as university and corporate collections including Concordia University Chicago, Deloitte and Harris Bank. Julie lives with her husband Dan Zamudio in the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago where they raise their two children. They live and work inside the former Wold airbrush factory where they have been curators of over 25 exhibitions in their home/studio/gallery.

Dan Zamudio is a photographer whose work focuses on traditional darkroom photographic techniques. His photographs have been displayed throughout Chicago including a solo show at the Chicago Cultural Center. He has been featured in USA Today, Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Reader, WGN-TV and Radio. Since 2013 Dan’s work has been licensed to various national retail chains. He is the author of three books, Chicago Neon Signs: Neighborhood and Downtown Landmarks through a Toy Camera, Catcher in the Wry: Baseball Poems, and How to Sneak Into the Movies. Dan has a MLIS from Dominican University and a BA from Columbia College in Chicago.

www.sulzenfineartstudio.com

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.